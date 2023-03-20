StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHX. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 47,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $90.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. On average, analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

