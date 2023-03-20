StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,806.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 308,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

