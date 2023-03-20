StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Potbelly stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 19,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

