StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Potbelly Trading Down 0.8 %
Potbelly stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 19,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.89.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
