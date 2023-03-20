StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,671 shares of company stock worth $2,810,532. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

