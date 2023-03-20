StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,607,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 64,022 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.