StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCSGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 126,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,867. The stock has a market cap of $821.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

