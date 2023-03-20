StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 126,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,867. The stock has a market cap of $821.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

