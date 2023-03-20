StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 12.9 %

UG stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

