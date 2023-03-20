StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $370.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.