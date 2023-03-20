StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Western New England Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.53. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.