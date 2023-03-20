StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,463.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,463.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

