StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

