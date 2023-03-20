StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $283,360. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Stories

