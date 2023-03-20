StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE BK opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

