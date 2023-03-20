StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE BK opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

