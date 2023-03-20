StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

