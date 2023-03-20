StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

