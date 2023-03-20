StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.07. 345,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

