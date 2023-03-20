StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNS opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

