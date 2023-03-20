StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DANGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Trading Down 3.8 %

Dana stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

