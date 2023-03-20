StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

