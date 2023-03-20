StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 122,753 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.