StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

