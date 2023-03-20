StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

