StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.