StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
