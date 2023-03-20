StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HDFC Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.