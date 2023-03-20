StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Marcus Stock Up 3.1 %

Marcus stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Articles

