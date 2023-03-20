StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Markel (NYSE:MKL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded up $23.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,214.56. 19,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,346.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

