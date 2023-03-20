StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MED traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

