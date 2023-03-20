StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 86,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.