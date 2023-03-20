StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $344.76 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $370.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

