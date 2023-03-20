StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.99. 97,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

