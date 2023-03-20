StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.