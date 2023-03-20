StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
ScanSource Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SCSC stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $41.01.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
