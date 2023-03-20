StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SAIC traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,584. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

