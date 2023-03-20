StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.
Science Applications International Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of SAIC traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,584. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.69.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
