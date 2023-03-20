StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

