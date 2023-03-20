StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Stories
