StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.21.

TMHC opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,627 shares of company stock worth $7,741,705 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 877,614 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 557,371 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 532,985 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

