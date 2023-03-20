StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $249.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 538.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

