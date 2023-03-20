StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.38) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,929,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 367,672 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $8,644,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

