StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

