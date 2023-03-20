StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.56.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

