Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.35. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 6,929 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

