Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.22. The stock had a trading volume of 201,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.77. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

