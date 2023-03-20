Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,470. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.