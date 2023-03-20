Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.36. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $48.59.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Natixis grew its position in Sunoco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 107,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.