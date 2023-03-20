SushiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.98 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $272.22 million and approximately $34.98 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

