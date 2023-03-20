SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.