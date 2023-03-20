Swipe Trading Up 7% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $161.18 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00354331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.55 or 0.25754020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 558,453,736 coins and its circulating supply is 558,453,214 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.