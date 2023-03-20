Swipe Trading Up 7% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $161.18 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00354331 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.55 or 0.25754020 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 558,453,736 coins and its circulating supply is 558,453,214 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
