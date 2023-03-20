SwissBorg (CHSB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $616,825.11

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $191.07 million and approximately $616,825.11 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

