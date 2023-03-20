Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.5% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 465,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,292. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

