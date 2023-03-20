T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

