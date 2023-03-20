TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 5.4 %

TEG opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 12-month high of €22.94 ($24.67).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.