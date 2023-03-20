Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.7 %

FAST stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. 975,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,692. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.